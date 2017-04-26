Osun Police, Kidnappers engage in gun battle, four nabbed

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday paraded four kidnappers arrested after a fierce gun battle in Osogbom

According to the police, the kidnappers were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking on the development shortly after the suspects were paraded, the State Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folasade Odoro, said the notorious kidnappers who have been terrorizing the state met their waterloo when a team of police officers stumbled on them on their way to a fresh operation.

She said one of the kidnappers, still at large escaped with gunshot injury.

"The suspects had succeeded in myriads of kidnappings. Before they were apprehended, they kidnapped a seven-year old girl and demanded a sum of N250,000 from her parents.

“The incident took place at Dada Estate, Osogbo where the victims who packed to buy some items were forced into a waiting car, but they later dropped the mother along the express way and went away with the kid.

"They thereafter requested for N250,000 as ransom from the parents. The little child was freed after the money was paid," she said.

In the course of investigation, the police also discovered that another seven-year old boy, simply known as Samuel from Ogbomoso town was also kidnapped and a sum of N3 million was collected from the parents of the boy.

“Unfortunately for them this morning, our men stumbled on them and got them arrested while they were going for another operation.

“There was an exchange of gunfire between them and our men and three of the kidnappers sustained bullet injuries. The three are currently receiving treatment in the hospital," Odoro said.

However, one of the suspects, Akin Isa (40) who though admitted to have committed the crime, claimed he was not arrested during the gun duel but at his girlfriend's place.

Isa said the police, after arresting him ordered him to take them to the hideout of his co-gang.

He further explained that, on getting to the place, the police started firing indiscriminately, alleging that the shooting led to the death of his brother.

Isa confessed to receiving only N20,000 from the N250,000 ransom collected from the parents of the seven-year old girl kidnapped at Dada Estate, Osogbo.