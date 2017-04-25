World Malaria Day: Saraki Reiterates Call for Nigeria to Access $300milllion Malaria Bond

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reiterated the Senate’s call for the Federal Government to fast-track access to the $300million malaria bond.

This was revealed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on the occasion of 2017 World Malaria Day, which has the theme, “Push for Prevention.”

The Senate President cited the March 2017, Senate Motion, entitled “Urgent need for the Federal Government to access a $300 million Malaria Bond through the Innovative Financing for Malaria Prevention and Control Project (IMPACT)” which called on the Federal Government to fast-track access to the 300 million dollar malaria bond by the Global Fund to fight malaria, Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) and tuberculosis.

“Again, it is necessary that we do our utmost best to access this global fund,” Saraki said, “With 97% of Nigerians being susceptible to malaria it means that we are all at risk — hence, we have to work to bring down these numbers.”

“This year’s theme demonstrates the need for us to also look at ways to push for prevention, as opposed to treatment. If we continue with our current healthcare model that focuses more on treatment, with 60% of our country’s outpatient visits being malaria-related, we will continue to overburden our healthcare system,” the Senate President said.

He also said: “Moving forward, the 8th Senate will continue to work with the Federal Government to ensure that we access this fund. With 300,000 Nigerians dying from malaria every year, this is not only a duty, it is a priority.”

Studies by health organizations show that Nigeria has more reported cases of deaths due to malaria than any other country in the world.