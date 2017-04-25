Suspected Kidnappers nabbed, paraded by Police in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday paraded a gangster of a four-man kidnappers at the police headquarters, Osogbo after engaging in a gunfire with the suspects.

The notorious four-armed kidnappers that have been terrorizing the state were arrested by the police in the early hours of today while going for their illegal business.

The kidnappers, according to the police met their waterloo when a team of policemen waylaid and stumbled on them while they (kidnappers) were on their way to a fresh operation.

The suspects were said to have been pursued by the police, the development which resulted into engagement of gunfire between the police and the suspects when they were caught.

Speaking on the development shortly after the suspects were paraded, Osun Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Folasade Odoro, said the suspects were arrested while on their way for a kidnapping operation.

Odoro said the police had been on the pursue of the five-armed gang of kidnappers overtime before the luck ran out of them today.

The police spokesperson said four out of five kidnappers were arrested while one of them escaped with gunshot wound.

She explained that the reports with the command had indicated that the kidnappers had been terrorising the people of the state while many victims had lost their lives through their heinous act of kidnapping.

Odoro said the suspects had succeeded in myriads of kidnapping acts before they were apprehended, adding that the gang in their last operation kidnapped a seven-year old girl and demanded a sum of N250,000 from her parents.

“One seven years old female child and her mother was kidnapped at Dada Estate, Osogbo where the victims packed to buy some items but later the mother was dropped along the express way by the kidnappers.

"The suspects requested for N250,000 as a ransom from the parents of the victim and after the money was paid, the little child was freed.

“Meanwhile, going by our records, we did not stop our investigation neither rest on our oars as the pursuit of our investigation led to their arrest this morning.

"In the course of our investigation, it was further revealed that the suspects have also kidnapped a seven-year old boy simply known as Samuel from Ogbomoso, a development that led to the collection of N3million from the parents of the victim.

“But unfortunately for them this morning, our men stumbled on them and got them arrested while they were going for another operation.

“Though, there was an exchange of gunfire between them and our men, the development that led to the sustainability of bullets by three of the kidnappers.

"As I am talking to you now, three of the suspects who sustained injury are currently receiving treatment at hospital.

Fielding questions from journalists, one of the suspect, Akin Isa (40) who admitted to have committed the crime, disclaimed being arrested at gun battle, nothing that he was arrested at his girlfriend's place.

Isa said after he was arrested, the police ordered him to take them down to where his co-gangs are.

He further explained them immediately the police got to the place, they started fire gun at his accomplices, alleging that the development had led to the murder of his brother.

Isa who admitted that they kidnapped a seven-year old girl at Dada Estate, Osogbo and demanded for a sum of N250,000 ransom from the parents, however confessed that N20,000 was given to him as his own share after the ransom was shared.

When he was asked on the reason for resolving at kidnapping, Isa simply said he was forced to it due to personal misfortune