Nnamdi Kanu deserves unconditional release:- HURIWA:

Besides, the Rights group said Justice Binta Murtallah- Nyako of the Federal High Court was in error to have listed seemingly unconstitutional demands as bail conditions which she imposed on Nnamdi Kanu to attain before enjoying his bail.

HURIWA said it was contradictory that the Court on one hand could grant bail on health grounds but on the other hand imposed seemingly unattainable and unconstitutional conditions for enjoying the bail. "This is like giving with one hand and denying the same with another. It's patently unfair, unjust and must be reviewed rapidly except there is a surreptitious plot to continue to subject his deteriorating health to more hazards".

HURIWA said the best thing is to end the trial and immediately initiate constructive platform for dialogues on the need to fundamentally restructure Nigeria just as it recommended referendum by an independent body to decide on the agitation for self-determination.

Reacting to the bail order granted in favour of mr Nnamdi kanu by the Federal High court Abuja division headed by justice Binta Murtallah Nyako, the right group said that the trial was politically motivated and unconstitutional because from all available body of municipal and global humanitarian laws there is no crime in peacefully advocating for self-determination.

The right group also tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to release unconditionally all political detainees especially, members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB); Colonel Sambo Dasuki the erstwhile National Security Adviser and the detained leader and members of the Shiites Islamic movement who have being in detention illegally for several months even after several courts granted them bail.

In a statement jointly endorsed by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the national Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWAlamented that in the last two years, operatives of the security services have waged vicious attacks against persons holding dissenting but constructively opposing political ideologies and views from the powers-that- be even whilst being unwilling to check the persistent attacks on innocent persons and farmers by well-armed Fulani herdsmen all across Nigeria.

"We have consistently asked President Buhari to Abide by the constitutional provisions by enforcing binding bail orders of the courts of competent jurisdiction in compliance with section 6 of the 1999 constitution. We have for over a year now, canvassed the expansion of the frontiers of respect for the human rights of Nigerians but regrettably the operatives of the armed forces of Nigeria have often embarked on activities targeted at gross violations of human rights of Nigerians including the cases of extralegal executions of unarmed but peaceful demonstrators".

"We hereby call on the government to comply with all the relevant constitutional provisions in chapter four so as to avoid collapsing the little democracy that we now enjoy".

HURIWA regretted that the clear provisions of the section 33(1) of the constitution are flagrantly abused by the armed security services even when the constitutional provision makes it clear that all Nigerians are entitled to Right to Life.

On the bail granted Nnamdi Kanu the rights group criticized the Federal high court judge for exercising her discretion maliciously by imposing stringent and indeed unconstitutional conditionalities, but the group is of the considered opinion that the entire prosecution is a charade.