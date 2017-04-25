Teen, Others To Die By Hanging Over Armed Robbery In Osun

A High Court in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday sentenced four persons to death by hanging over alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

The accused persons include Samuel Job aged19, Joseph Moses aged 24, Gideon Ode aged 25 and Daniel Abraham aged 24.

The accused persons were charged with a four count charge of armed robbery, conspiracy among others.

The State Prosecutor, Mrs Idiat Abdulrahman Temitope told the court that the convicts committed the offense on Oct. 14, 2013 at about 8:00pm along Kajola expressway in Osogbo.

Temitope , the State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, said the convicts conspired among themselves to rob one Abubakar Rauf of his motorcycle with registration number BDG 896 QB.

She said, the accused persons were also in possession of dangerous weapons which include a jerk knife and assorted charms with locally made weapons.

"The convicts conspired to attack the complainant with a knife and dangerous weapons and also collected his motorcycle.

"They injured the complainant and carted away his bajag motorcycle to their house before they were apprehended “, Temitope added.

She explained that the crime committed had been a serial occurrence within the vicinity and had led to the death and missing of some persons.

The prosecutor said the offences are contrary to Section 6 (b) and punishable under section 1(1)(2)(a) and also contrary to section 1(1)(2)(a) punishable under section 1 (1)(2)(a) of the Robbery and Fire Arm (Special Provision) Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Counsel to the accused persons, Mr Promise Jones , however, pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy in her judgment.

Delivering her judgment, Ayoola said the prosecutor have proved her case beyond any reasonable doubt.

She said the convicts were guilty of the Four-count charges of conspiracy and armed robbery preferred against them.

Justice Olubunmi Ayoola thereby sentenced the accused persons to death by hanging due to the magnitude of the crime committed.