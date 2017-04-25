Fayose, Fani-kayode Defy Dss, Enter Courtroom To Show Solidarity With Nnamdi Kanu

BEVERLY HILLS, April 25, (THEWILL) – Spotting an Igbo chieftaincy red cap, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Tuesday stormed the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to show solidarity with the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

But operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, temporarily denied Fayose access into the court room scheduled to deliver ruling on whether the Kanu should be released on bail pending his trial.

Equally denied entry into the court was a former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, who sought to gain entry into a sister court for the criminal charges preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This sparked off a mild drama, which lasted until lawyers persuaded the security operatives to let the duo get into the courtroom. As this lasted, many pro-Biafra activists brandished different Biafra insignia and flags.

They chanted from a distance, as they were also barred from standing within perimeters of the court premises by gun wielding security men.

Kanu has been facing trial alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

The trial Justice Nyako had slated today – Tuesday – to rule on applications by the defendants seeking to be admitted to bail pending determination of the five-count criminal charge the Federal Government slammed against them.

The ruling is billed to also determine whether the Federal Government should be allowed to shield identities of witnesses billed to testify against the defendants.