Rights violations: Concepts College Appeals For Obiano’s intervention

The president of Concepts College London, Ekwulobia campus, in Anambra state, yesterday appealed to Anambra governor Willie Obiano to intervene in the clampdown on the institution by the operatives of the Zone 9 Police Umuahia.

Dr Marcel Ezenwoye, in a letter to the governor dated 24/04/17, claimed the attacks began when one Charity Kete, a student, failed the college’s shortlist for the first batch of Interim Joint Matriculation Examination Board (IJMB) at Salem University, Lokoja.

He said the aunt of the student swore to shut the school unless Kete was shortlisted. A text message from Kete’s aunty who claimed to be the wife of the chief security officer of Anambra governor, sent via +234 802 999 0173 on February 21st 2017, read, “Registrar, if u don’t call Charity, apologise and reinstate her in d next few hours, u wont lik d scenery dat wil be created in ur schl. I’m giving u ds final warning based on d way u talked to me yesterday while I was leaving. Ishldhv gone ahead wthout warning but knowing my husband is of great advantage.”

He claims operatives of Zone 9 Umuahia repeatedly stormed the college alleging the institution was illegally using the UNN signpost.

“They carted away documents, arresting staff, students, pulling down the institution’s signboard and paved the way for bad eggs to loot the institution’s properties. They subjected them to torture, adoption, bribery and corruption. The institution spent over N1m in charging and bailing them. The perpetrators made away with the institution’s 15 laptop computers. A staff member Miss Juliet Unegbu was remanded unlawfully at Onitsha prison for two weeks against security apparatus of the court sitting in Aguata. Her aged father died of the trauma.”

Ezenwoye urged police to investigate operations of the college through relevant authorities, adding that the college offers tutorial programmes for Interim Joint Matriculation Examination Board (IJMB) and Joint University Preliminary Examination (JUPEB) with approvals from the relevant authorities.

It was learnt that the UNN approved an executive diploma programme for the college but stopped it when the NUC banned such programmes in universities.

He said the college in Abuja centre awarded scholarships to over 300 internally-displaced persons.