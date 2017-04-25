Bukola Saraki Visits Family Of Late Senator Adeleke, Appeals To Supporters To Be Calm

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Monday visited the residence of late senator Isiaka Adeleke at his country home in Ede, Osun State to condole with his family on his sudden death.

Saraki who was received by the Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Babajide Omoworare was accompanied to Ede by the Senator representing Oyo North, Senator Fatai Buhari.

The Senate President described the death of Senator Adeleke as rude shock and appealed to the relations and supporters of the deceased to remain calm. Saraki prayed God to grant late Adeleke aljanat Fridaos.

While speaking, Senator Omoworare also commiserated with the family of late the Senator, the Ede community, government and the people of Osun State and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over Adeleke’s death.

In a statement by his media aide, Comrade Tunde Dairo, Senator Babajide Omoworare described the death of Senator Adeleke as disheartening at the time when his service and experiences were still needed.

Senator Omoworare described Adeleke as a relentless philanthropist and grassroots politician, who committed all his resources to the development of Ede community and its peop

Omoworare said Senator Adeleke was a quintessential politician with a good heart whose departure leaves a huge vacuum difficult to fill.

He said: “I am still in shock and yet to come to terms with the reality that a man bubbling with life and discharging his duties as a Senator efficiently is dead.

“In the midst of our collective grief, we are, however, consoled by the quality of life he lived and it would take a long time for the inevitability of his absence to dawn on all who have had the good fortune to encounter him."