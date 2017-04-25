RusselSmith Nigeria Sets Pace with Introduction of Eddyfi Lyft Pulsed Eddy Current Technology

As a leading indigenous Integrated Oilfield Service Company, RusselSmith Nigeria has achieved a milestone with the introduction of Eddyfi Lyft, a Pulsed Eddy Current Testing method used to test for Corrosion under Insulation (CUI).

The new Eddyfi Lyft PEC technology features includes real time C-scan imaging, fast acquisition of data with grid charting and dynamic scanning modes in addition to flexibility with long cables and the use of an extension pole. The technology also presents advantages in time management and cost efficiency.

Unlike other existing solutions, Lyft is designed to perform fast dynamic scans, giving it an edge in testing for corrosion under insulation (CUI). Pulsed Eddy Current Testing is one of the few Non Destructive Testing (NDT) methods that uses electromagnetic induction as the basis to detect discontinuity in conducting materials.

According to Sooravan Tharmalingam, VP Operations of RusselSmith, “we are proud to introduce the new Eddyfi Lyft as part of our range of technological offerings. This further reinforces our value proposition, which is the delivery of quality services through operational excellence and the utilization of GLOCAL (Global + Local) capacity”.

Incorporated to serve the needs of the global Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Industry, RusselSmith continues to make significant investments in technological offerings in its three main business divisions; Aerial Inspection Services, Topside Asset Integrity Management Services and Subsea Asset Integrity Management Services.