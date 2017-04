Here on my bed

Lies the infant sun ray

She ejected from the skies

To generate warmth in my room

Her eyes are golden

Her lips soft and silvery

Hindered by the bolted door

She came in through the key hole

She sleeps like moon

And snores like superstar

She mends my broken heart

With the pieces from her parents'

Wake up you infant ray

Your mother is in the valley

Your father is on the mountain

As Joseph and Mary sought Jesus