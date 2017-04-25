Buhari Overrules His Chief Security Officer, Recalls Expelled Reporter

BEVERLY HILLS, April 24, (THEWILL) – The State House correspondent of The Punch, Olalekan Adetayo, who was Monday expelled from the Presidential Villa by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Bindawa over a story on the President's health, which the security chief found uncomplimentary, has been recalled.

A Presidency tweet via @NGRPresident confirmed the recall of the correspondent.

Adetayo had in the Sunday edition of his newspaper reported that there was fresh anxiety at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa over Buhari’s health, a story which irked the Security operatives at the Villa.

He was summoned and interrogated by the CSO who subsequently had his pass withdrawn before he was escorted out of the State House without consultation with the media office of the president, which oversees the welfare of media correspondents in the villa.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had earlier absolved the President of being aware of the development.

“We weren't consulted in the media office by the CSO before he expelled the Punch reporter,” he stated.

“President Buhari is committed to press freedom. An amicable solution would be found to the Punch reporter matter.

“President Buhari does not intend to muzzle the media in any way.”