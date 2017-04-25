Nia Dg Appears Before Osinbajo’s Panel Again

BEVERLY HILLS, April 24, (THEWILL) – The suspended Director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, on Monday , appeared before the Presidential Investigative Panel headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

THEWILL had exclusively reported that Oke claimed that the large amounts of foreign and local currencies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, belonged to the NIA for which he was suspended last Wednesday.

Oke had also appeared before the panel last week as he tried to defend the use of the money which he said was received by the NIA under the administration of former PRESIDENT Goodluck Jonathan.

Among the panel members that quizzed Oke on Monday were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno as the committee is working hard to meet the deadline from the President and submit its report next week.

The committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari is also investigating the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).