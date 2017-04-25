Stop Distracting Yahaya Bello- APC Chieftain Warns Sen. Dino Melaye

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Hon. Attayi Okolo Musa has advised the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye to stop his constant bashing of the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Addressing news men in his office, the party chieftain who is also a member of the administrative team of Omala Local Government Area of the state expressed disappointment with Senator Melaye, saying 'instead of attracting Federal Presence to the state to complement the good works of the governor, Senator Melaye is busy distracting Governor Bello from delivering the needed democratic dividends to the people of the state.'

He further advised that, the Senator should play his own role by facilitating Federal projects in to the state instead of demonising the state government.

Reacting to the assasination attempt on his life, the party chieftain who was visibly angry on the allegation made against Gov. Bello urged the Senator to look in another direction, noting that 'The white-lion governor of the state is too ethical and level-headed to be linked to such an inglorious act.'

He however advised other members of the National Assembly from the state not to lock horns with the governor; rather, they should join hands with him to drive the 'New Direction' policy of the state government which according to him is the catalyst that would unlock the developmental potentials of the state.