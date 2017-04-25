Adeleke Finally Laid To Rest Amidst Tears In Hometown

The remains of the former Osun State Governor, Senator Isiaka Adeleke has been finally laid to rest in his Ede Country Home on Monday Morning.

The deceased's body was finally buried according to Islamic rites around 11am on Monday.

The burial was carried out amidst tears from sympathizers, friends, family members, political associates as well as those who were touched by his sudden death.

Among those at the burial were the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko among others.

Ede community was hostile to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who were at the burial as they accused them of having a hand in the death of "DEGOV" as he was fondly called due to his 2018 governorship ambition in the state.

Also, there was no member of the Osun State Executive Council in attendance at the burial.