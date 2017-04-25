Osun Group Mourns Isiaka Adeleke, Offers Condolences To Family, Others

A grassroot socio-political movement in Osun State, Tiwa n Tiwa L’Osun has expressed sincere condolences to the immediate family of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, the entire people of Ede town, the National Assembly, the All Progressives Congress(APC), the government of Mr Rauf Aregbesola and the nation in general, on the painful passing on of the first executive governor of Osun State.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, the group described the late Asiwaju of Ede, Alhaji (Dr) Isiaka Adeleke, as a visionary leader whose works contributed to laying the foundation for what Osun is today.

Adegoke added that the late Senator was committed to building genuine and long-term relationships which enabled him to be a force to reckon with in Osun politics.

He expressed that Adeleke would never be forgotten and that Osun would forever be grateful for his contributions to building a state of the virtuous.

He also prayed that his soul rest in aljannah firdaus and that Allah grants every progressive patriotic, the fortitude to bear the loss.