Angry Youths Collapse Canopy On Governors Amosun, Akeredolu, Others During Adeleke’s Burial

The burial of the first civilian governor of Osun State, Isiaka Adeleke, which was on Sunday postponed for autopsy to be carried out on the body, has finally taken place at the residence of the deceased in Ede, amidst wailing by sympathisers.

The serving senator died at age 62 in the early hours of Sunday at Biket Hospital in Osogbo after reportedly succumbing to a protracted ailment.

At the burial which held on Monday , the angry supporters of Adeleke collapsed the canopy where Governors Ibikunle Amosun, Rotimi Akeredolu, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Deji Adeleke were seated to chase out Idiat Babalola who they described as a betrayer.

In the course of the funeral, the mob started shaking the canopy on Amosun, Akeredolu, Oyinlola, in their bid to chase out Babalola, who is a commissioner nominee of the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Babalola, who was seated among the dignitaries including Deji Adeleke – a younger brother to the deceased, was chased out by the youths who was being touted to become the running mate of the anointed candidate of the APC.

The group alleged that Adeleke was poisoned by some APC chieftains

The mob maintained that the former governor was poisoned by some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Trouble started when Babalola was sighted by the mourners who demanded that she should be sent out. The youths discountenanced pleas from family members of the deceased, as they started shouting and raining curses on her.

Babalola was eventually led out of the house by Amosun and his security aides as the protesting youths threw sticks and mango fruits at her.