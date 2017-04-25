It Is Time Magu Stop Media Trial Sympathy

My attention was recently drawn to the publication in an online media; http://newsrescue.com with the caption “As Saraki Bags Title In Zamfara, “Society Now Rewards Thieves, Treasury Looters With Chieftaincy Titles,” Magu Says”

I wouldn’t have respond to the publication but considering the recent activities of the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu of using the media to conclude major cases before the EFCC instead of the Law court made me to respond appropriately.

It will be recalled that Speaking at the 2017 Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) week/award day, Magu has lamented the situation where treasury looters get rewarded with positions of authority and chieftaincy titles and he further said values such as hard work and integrity were no more regarded.

Magu, who was represented by A. Bello further went to say that society “now recognizes thieves and looters of the common treasury, by rewarding them with chieftaincy titles and other high positions of authority”.

I want ask Magu to name any convicted “Looters of the common treasury” that has been rewarded with chieftaincy titles and other high positions of authority

I appreciate his comment that “the process must start from our homes”. It is time the EFCC Acting Chairman comes out to tell the true State of the DSS report against him.

He who must go to equity must go in clean hands. It is time Magu come out to tell Nigerians the owners of the so called recovered “N521,815,000.00, $53,272 747.00, £122,890.00, and €547,730.00″.

He should also publish the names of the “recorded 62 convictions” in the first quarter of 2017 that the EFCC has convicted rather than engaging in media war against “innocent until proven guilty” suspects.

It is high time Ibrahim Magu stops media trial and face the work he is assigned to do. Media trial sympathy will not earn him conformation by the National Assembly.

Kelvin Adegbenga wrotes in from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He can be reached via: [email protected] and @Kelvinadegbenga