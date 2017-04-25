Adeleke's Death: Osun Declares 3-Day Mourning

The Osun State government under the leadership of Mr Rauf Aregbesola has declared a 3-day mourning in honour of the death of the first executive governor of the state, Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who died on Sunday.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, Osun government has directed the declaration of a three-day period of mourning throughout the state.

The statement added that during the period of mourning which is starting today, Monday, all the flags in the state are to fly half mast.

According to the statement, "This is to announce that the Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the declaration of a three-day period of mourning throughout the state.

"This is in honour of the departed first Civilian Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

The 3-day mourning period commences from today Monday, April 24, 2017. During the period of mourning, all flags are to fly half mast."