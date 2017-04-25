Septuagenarian In Court Over Alleged Breach Of Public Peace

A 72-year old man, Fatai Yusuf has been arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before an Osogbo Magistrate for allegedly causing public disturbance.

Police prosecutor, Adegoke Taiwo told the court that the accused person allegedly stopped one Alhaji Rauf Adeyemi and his bricklayers from working on his land without any court injunction on the 3rd of April, 2017,around Owotoyan area in Osogbo.

He explained that this act of the accused person caused a breach of public peace at the affected area.

Taiwo added that the offence committed by the accused person contravened sections 517 and 249(d) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In his plea, the accused person pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against him.

His counsel, Barrister Asafa Sanusi prayed for the bail of his client in the most liberal and affordable terms.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused person the bail of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till June 13,2017.