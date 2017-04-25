Communal Clash: Governor Emmanuel Assures Oku Iboku Community Of Safety

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has called on youths of Ikot Ada Akpan, Oku Iboku in Itu local government to cooperate with security agencies drafted to the area to safeguard their lives and properties.

The Governor gave the advice during his visit to the community following reported incidents of attack allegedly carried out by the neighbouring Ikot Offiong community in Cross River State.

He urged the youths to refrain from further hostilities and be law-abiding, assuring that the security personnels are there to ensure their safety.

"When you are law-abiding, it is very easy for the law to protect you".

Governor Emmanuel said the governments of the two neighbouring states are working out a way to amicably resolve the conflict and urged them to go about their businesses and also report any suspicious movements to the security operatives.

"As responsible Government, we will try and make sure we protect lives and properties so that this does not happen again".

He described the attack as an unwarranted aggression for people to cross over to Ikot Ada Akpan community to wreck mayhem on unsuspecting members of the community leading to loss of lives.

The Governor hinted that the issue in contest is before a competent court of jurisdiction being the Supreme Court.

He said " I will discuss with my colleague from our sister state and I think everybody should be law-abiding enough to await the Supreme Court Judgment".

Governor Emmanuel assured that the life of every citizen counts and urged them to volunteer intelligence reports to the security agents.

The Governor sympathized with the families of those who lost their loved ones during the renewed conflict.

The Chairman Clan Council, Mr Ability Peter Emma expressed appreciation to the Governor for the swift response to their plight and pledged their readiness to cooperate with the security agencies.

Governor Emmanuel was accompanied by the member representing Itu in the federal house of representatives, Dr Henry Archibong, transition chairman of Itu Local Government, Deaconess Elsie Esara, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Donald Awunah, The Commandant 2nd Brigade, Brigadier General Abdulahi Hassan, The Secretary to the State Government, Sir Etekamba Umoren and members of the State Executive Council.