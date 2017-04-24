The Mystery Of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (Prophetic Revelation)

I decided to share this revelation after much prayers and especially spiritual warfare. This was coupled with the dream I had this afternoon, when I was contemplating whether I should write to warn people, after the revelation.

I decided to write to warn based on the dream and the word of God in Ezekiel (Ezekiel 33: 14; 3:18). People’s blood might be upon my head.

In my dream this afternoon (when I was contemplating if I should or should not write to warn), I entered a public dwelling place, like a hostel. Many beds were there. I saw two ladies whose faces I recognized in Nollywood (it’s probably symbolic of a celebrity status), they were twins. Their beds were arranged one behind the other, and attract people. But when I was watching one of them dress her bed, instead of her mattress was full of human feces (poop). She kept hiding these poops under the beautiful bedsheet as she was looking here and there to see that no one was watching her and smoothing the sheet on the bed. As the poop tried to push out through one corner, she carefully covered that area. I was the only one that saw that underneath the sheets of both these twins’ beds were piles of human feces (poops) in place of foam. I did not know if I should say something or not, but people surrounded these ladies, sitting on these beds. I saw investigators who felt that something was wrong but could not put their fingers on them. They walked round and round but could not see what they needed to see. I stood there wishing they would discover what I know was there. Many people there were smelling these poops, but could not put a finger where the smell was coming, yet they sat there, chatting and enjoying the presence of these two twins. After a while, since I was not exposing anything, I sat among them, and then opened my eyes. I decided after much prayers that I need to write about what is revealed to me. The dream is a clear warning that hiding the information might make me a partaker of the plague.

Last week, I decided to watch few Christian videos on Youtube. I came across two powerful testimonies. There was no indication that these testimonies were coming from the Synagogue Church, from their TV station from the description. From my former experiences, I have tried to avoid watching their YouTube because it always seemed to have opened doors to some negative events. But, this day I was so intrigued by what I was seeing on these videos on how the LORD supernaturally transported a thirteen-year-old victim of attack by the burglars who killed his sibling and mom in that attack, to his neighbor’s house, for them to help the boy. He was left for dead after the violent attack on him. And, now since the boy could only breathe through his throat after his treatment (they slashed his throat in that attack), the relatives brought him to Synagogue for financial help, so they could send him abroad for some surgical procedures. The “Prophet” went over and beyond in helping this young man: flew him abroad, spent forty thousand dollars in treatment, spoiled them with goodies and more money and brought them back. I was on my knees crying and praising the LORD. I watched another video where he helped a stranded family, financially to settle as he flew the woman and her children back to Indonesia, and settled her husband, financially. I saw other outstanding testimonies. I fell in appreciation and thanksgiving to God for the next two days with tears in my eyes for all the LORD did through the ministry. But as I was thanking the LORD for the boy, the Holy Spirit kept redirecting my attention on the supernatural transportation of the bloody body of the boy to his neighbor’s house, not the financial helps and the surgery that restored the boy vocal cord and breathing.

The images and the whole story kept playing over and over in my head with my attitudes of appreciation to God, but like a magnet, I felt trapped in the spiritual vicinity of this Synagogue. I saw the foundation of the ministry very “unclean”- I reserve the details of that aspect of the revelation.

THE SYNAGOGUE CHURCH IS CONNECTED TO BERMUDA TRIANGLE

Instantly, I saw that while the image of the Synagogue Church was standing before me in the spirit towards my left side, right there on my bed where I laid, I saw the ocean that connects or covers Bermuda Triangle lay open before my eyes. I saw another Synagogue Church inside Bermuda Triangle. I have never been to Synagogue Church before, but what I see in the Bermuda Triangle in the spirit, is very clear to me. At this point, I saw these two Synagogue Churches facing each other, with the “Prophet” standing by the one on the Earth. That is, he represents the Church on the Earth. I was caught in the middle of these two Synagogues…which is one Church. The one inside the Bermuda triangle is glassy. It’s made of glass, thick glasses, and the building is huge. I was seeing it in a distance from my bed, but in the spirit. The glasses are thick with designs.

SYNANGOGUE ON EARTH, A PATTERN OF THINGS IN THE SPIRIT

The Synagogue Church on Earth, in Lagos is a pattern or a replication of the Synagogue in Bermuda Triangle. Satan is a good imitator. When God asked Moses to pitch a Tabernacle in the wilderness, He asked him to see to it that it is built after the pattern of what He showed him on Mount Sinai.

And look that thou make them after their pattern, which was shewed thee in the mount (Exodus 25:40 (KJV).

So, the tabernacle that hosted God’s Glory on Earth was a pattern of what Moses saw in Heaven. In the same way, the Temple that Solomon built to host the Glory of God on Earth was a pattern of what was given to King David:

And the pattern of all that he had by the spirit, of the courts of the house of the LORD, and of all the chambers round about, of the treasuries of the house of God, and of the treasuries of the dedicated things: All this, said David, the LORD made me understand in writing by his hand upon me, even all the works of this pattern. (1 Chronicles 28:12 (KJV)

The spiritual controls the physical. Also, David’s Tabernacle was set up after the order of things in Heaven.

Devil imitates God’s order of things. So, the Synagogue on Earth is patterned after the Synagogue in Bermuda Triangle, (the or a) seat of Satan. As these two buildings surrounded me since three or four days now, I was not seriously praying over it even though it appears I was gradually slipping underneath. One of my daughters in College called me last night on phone and said to me that while she was in the presence of God, worshipping, she felt like she was giving me a final farewell song, as though I was about to die. Then I realized what a grave danger I was facing. I also know that I shall never die because God made a long-life covenant with me when I was in the university. Since then, I have had hundreds of brushes with death, but my life continued to be spared.

So, I began to fervently pray about it, releasing coals of burning fire and the Blood of Jesus on the Synagogue in Bermuda Triangle since the spiritual controls the physical. I prayed so fervently in this spiritual warfare, that I felt relief in the heart of God. I heard the very words archbishop Idahosa once spoke when he was alive. I realized those words were not mere words of boasting. They were words that came through revelations from God.

The witches all over the world planned to hold a meeting in Benin City, Nigeria. They said that “not even God would stop them”. Archbishop Idahosa responded that they were correct. God has no time for them. That’s why he was there on Earth, to stop them. So, I heard those words in the spirit as I was deep in spiritual warfare against the Synagogue Church in Bermuda Triangle (which controls the one on Earth), that: that’s why you are there on Earth, to stop them. Then I had the impression from the word of God, that the Heaven is the LORD’S but the Earth He has given to the children of men. I also began to understand afresh that the LORD Jesus gave all the authority to rule the Earth to His disciples, us. We are given power to thread upon the serpents and adder and every work of the enemy, and He said that NOTHING SHALL BY ANY MEANS HURT US. He is with us, and so why should we be afraid to stand for the LORD’S cause. David says: though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me. Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me. Also, the very hair of our hair are numbered, and not one of them can fall to the ground without God’s permission. So, we have the entire backing of Heaven against the host of darkness through the Blood of Yeshua Ha Meshaich.

However, since the Synagogue Church in Bermuda Triangle controls the one on Earth, it means that every door way, treasury, corner of that Church and everything done there, is under the eye of the forces in Bermuda Triangle. Anyone that stepped or steps into that environment or Church from any of the doorway, actually entered the very one in the Triangle. Walking on any part of that Church is walking in Hell. You are marked. There is no free entrance there nor is there any free gift. What you call deliverance is entrapment. What you call: Financial help, could actually mean: selling your soul, your spiritual inheritance to the devil. I don’t care how many thousands you received there, or what miracles you received there. Are you sure you are not going through chain of afflictions in your life, since then? There is no free gift with Satan. His mission is to steal, kill and to destroy. When he gives you with one hand, he takes so much from you, with the other hand.

The moment you step into that “Church” through any doorway, you have stepped into the kingdom of darkness and it continues to go deeper and deeper. That’s what I saw from the revelation. They give you circles of problems. I cannot give all the details of what I have been seeing since then, except asking everyone that has visited there or received their charity to seek the LORD Himself for your deliverance. You are already entrapped. Seek the LORD for mercy, and let the Blood of Jesus deliver you.

Those people that spend thousands of dollars and travel from different countries to Nigeria just to see this “Prophet”, is it because God is not where you are? It is true that there is so much going on in the Body of Christ; that Kingdom of God has become like a merchant’s ship, while prosperity messages and fake prophecies took over the pulpit. What is needed is true knowledge of the word of God, understand God’s plan for your life and why the LORD Jesus gave His life for you…not just to save us from sins, but to give you your inheritance from the Father. Lock yourself inside and cry out to Him in your closet. The LORD Jesus says that your Father who sees in secret, will reward you openly for whosoever seeks Him shall find Him, and whoever nocks it shall be opened. God will remove His sheep from the hands of these fake prophets and the prosperity preachers that feed the sheep with filthy things, and give them to Pastors after His heart. Do not be deceived by accurate prophecies. I mentioned this in my series of articles in Nigeriaworld on the true and false churches. Seeming accurate prophecies are not the ultimate true mark of a true Prophet. One thing also I must point out is that any prophet that is good with doom and death prophecies, he is a false Prophet. God reveals to redeem. If He ever talks about anyone’s death, it is with grave warning since it is not His will that any should perish. He warns to get people to repent, not to have anyone die in sin. I say this on a general note.

As for the Synagogue Church in Lagos, my prophetic decree for you is that, that environment belongs to God, and is a redeemed earth by my Father through the Blood of Jesus Christ. I am decreeing over you that you have become a place for a different aspect of the true Messianic Kingdom development. This means that your Kingdom has come to an end. This too, is the same decree for other ministries the LORD revealed to me by names during my prayers. I am specifically warning people to stop heading to this wide and straight way (Synagogue of all Nations), that is leading them straight to Hell. Yes, that’s where people that visit there have been heading…to Hell. God have mercy! Come out of there, people of God and cry out to God for deliverance. Forget about their help, God will supply your needs and open good doors for you if you seek Him in spirit and in truth.

Finally, as I saw in that dream this afternoon, many people that visit there already feel that something is wrong there (just as some of them were smelling the poop that filled the mattresses under the sheets, yet could not put a finger on it. Investigators too, go there and come back, not knowing exactly what to point out, was wrong. The trouble is in the foundation of the Church. The very foundation of that Church is full of filth, gravely polluted. Everybody is sitting on the fine-looking bedsheet on a decorated bed (House) but beneath is piles of human feces (poops). Everything that goes on there is patterned after the one in the Kingdom of Darkness. It also means that those forces are there to mentor everything. I and my Father’s world (including my children) are all under the cover of the Blood of Jesus Christ.

If I fail to warn the world about this, God will not hold me guiltless, and I might end up compromising. It is written:

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret. But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light. Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, (Ephesians 5:11-15 (KJV)

At least, some people that hear this warning will take heed. God bless you and keep you by the powerful Blood of His Son in Jesus Name, Amen!

His Priestly Bride

[email protected]