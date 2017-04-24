Jonathan Is The Most Maligned Former Head Of State – Ex-kaduna Governor, Umar

BEVERLY HILLS, April 23, (THEWILL) – Ex-military governor of Kaduna state, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd.) on Sunday expressed sadness over the continued vilification of former president Goodluck Jonathan, who he said is the most maligned Nigerian former head of state, despite all he has done for the country.

He reasoned that the continued detention of the immediate past National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki, by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was beyond anti-graft war, stressing that Dasuki was only being punished because of his loyal service to Jonathan.

Recall that Dasuki, who was accused of diverting funds meant for the procurement of arms to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east, has been in detention since November 2015 despite court rulings that granted him bail.

Insisting that the ex-NSA is still in detention because he belonged to the wrong camp and served under a vilified government, Umar, who spoke in a statement, drew attention to the series of court rulings ordering the release of Dasuki, but which the government has flouted.

He categorically called on the federal government to obey the rulings of the courts and immediately set free the immediate past NSA.

The former military administrator of Kaduna however commended the suspension of the secretary to the government of the federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayodele Oke.

The statement read: “Most fair-minded Nigerians are no more impressed and are indeed sceptical with the conduct of this government's anti-corruption war which appears to be aimed at the neutralisation and destruction of the opposition.

“It is over one year since three law courts, including ECOWAS Court granted bail to Col. M.S. Dasuki. The Federal Government has however refused to release him citing the untenable excuse of the grievous nature of his offence. Our extant constitution is quite clear on this issue.

“The Federal Government does not have the power to determine which offence is bailable or whether an accused person is deserving of bail. It should, therefore, obey courts' decisions and release Col. Dasuki without any further delay. His unlawful detention, campaign of calumny and pretrial publicity make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial.

“The only explanation one can find for Col. Dasuki's lengthy detention without trial is that he belongs to the wrong camp. He has also the misfortune of having served as National Security Adviser to the much vilified Nigerian president of Ijaw extraction.

“Colonel Dasuki's fate is tied to that of his former principal, president Goodluck Jonathan, an honourable and patriotic Nigerian who conceded defeat and congratulated the winner of the 2015 Presidential election Gen Muhammadu Buhari even before INEC declared the final results, when he could have held on tenaciously to power as is the norm in many Third World countries.

“This rare act of statesmanship which pulled the country back from the precipice has been rewarded with utmost disrespect and derision by the APC Federal Government, President Jonathan is the most maligned Nigerian former Head of State. Col. Dasuki is paying dearly for his loyal service to this patriot. All well-meaning Nigerians must speak out against his unfair and unlawful treatment.

“We cannot afford to remain neutral in the face of this monumental injustice. When one Nigerian is unlawfully detained all of us must have the moral consciousness to feel psychologically incarcerated.

“The decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to suspend the SGF Mr David Babachir Lawal and the DG, NIA, Mr Ayodele Oke while they are being investigated is a welcome development in its war against corruption.

“It is also remarkable and commendable that the government has decided not to detain the duo while they are being investigated. This is a welcome departure from the prevailing anti democratic process by which accused persons, particularly from the opposition camp, are unlawfully detained pending the commencement of investigations, or refused bail granted by law courts.

“There is national unanimity in support of the war against corruption which is expected to be non-discriminatory and waged by a meticulous adherence to the rule of law. For the war to be meaningful and sustainable, it must be elevated beyond a President Buhari personal struggle to a national one.”