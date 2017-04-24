If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Breaking! Osun Governorship aspirant,Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Dead

By Nofisat Marindoti, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun West senatorial district and a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke is dead.

Adeleke who was the first civilian governor in Osun State died at Biket hospital, Osogbo, state capital this morning.

The Senator who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress in the forthcoming governorship election in the state was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening when he had heath complications.

His death came as a rude shock to the entire people of the state, especially those who saw him on Saturday where he was campaigning in one of the towns in Osun State.


