Edo Government To Foot Quintuplets’ Hospital Bills

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has paid a surprise visit to the Uduehi family, which recently gave birth to a set of quintuplets at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Uduehi, who hails from Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo state, had earlier expressed surprise and joy at having five children at once revealing that they had only asked God for twins.

A statement endorsed by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr. John Mayaki said, "Governor Obaseki, on hearing the news, immediately paid the family a visit through a representative, and supported them with N1 million, while he also promised them of additional support by covering the medical bills among other bills".

The delegation representing the governor was of the Edo State Abuja Liaison Office, and was led by Mr Festus Osagie Osaigbovo, who said: “We are here at the instance of His Excellency, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the governor of Edo State. When he heard of the quintuplets delivered at the Abuja Hospital, he immediately put together this team from the liaison office to bring warm greetings to you (the family) and this hospital”.

He continued: “He has assured that he will settle all the bills that may arise from the care of these children. The governor will personally visit the family and the quintuplets”.

The family, consisting Mr Imudia Mark and Mrs Oluwakemi Uduehi, is based in Abuja and have named their children Ainose, Esose, Osejade, Obehi and Omose.