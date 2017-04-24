Aregbesola Tasks Parents On Sound Education Of Children

Osun State Governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola has enjoined Muslim parents to ensure that their children have complete and sound knowledge of both Western and Islamic education.

Aregbesola gave the advice at an event organized by the Women Wing of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria in Osogbo.

The governor who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on education, Dr Nimatallaah Raji said building the future of any society lies in building a virile youth through an all round education.

He congratulated the National Women Council of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria led by Alhaja Sideeqat SB Daodu on the successful hosting of conferment of awards on some women of excellence in the society.

Wife of the Governor and recipient of the award, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola, assured the women council of her support at all times.

She saluted the women for their commitment to the cause of Islaam despite mounting domestic concerns.

Earlier, the Chairperson, National Women Council of Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Alhaja Sideeqat SB Daodu had disclosed that the women arm was building female hostels at Summit University, Offa, owned by Ansarudeen, besides the completed Nursery, Primary and Secondary schools.

She thanked Gov Aregbesola and other well wishers for their support always. The Chairperson thereafter pleaded with the well to do in society to assist the women wing in completing the hostel at hand.