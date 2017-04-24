Ex-convict,others docked over possession of Indian Hemp

Osun State Police Command on Friday arraigned an 18-year old ex-convict, Jegede Wasiu and three other men before an Osogbo Magistrate Court over alleged possession of Indian Hemp.

The other accused persons include Abiodun Ogunsakin aged 24, Akeem Oladapo aged 30 and Kalidu Yisa aged 25.

Police prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua told the court that less than two months Jegede left Ilesa Prison Custody where he was sentenced to for possessing some Indian hemp, he was found with some others committing the same crime.

He explained that the accused persons were arrested at Sabo area in Osogbo on the 20th of April,2017 where they unlawfully assembled themselves with some weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Joshua added that the offense of the accused persons contravened sections 70, 88 and 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused persons however pleaded not guilty of the offence. The counsel for Jegede, Barrister Okobe Najite prayed for his bail in the most lenient form.

In her ruling, Magistrate Habibat Basiru granted the accused persons the bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum each and adjourned the case till 24 May, 2017.