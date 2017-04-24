Hon. Monday Sets To Get Another Honour

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya on Sunday praised the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oharisi 111 for his unassailable character, visionary leadership and selfless service to humanity.

He also praised the monarch for seeking higher values such as sacrificial love, truth, justice, discipline and patriotism.

In his message of congratulation on Oharisi’s birthday anniversary, Igbuya commended the monarch for his perfect understanding of his surrounding, his often submissive disposition to the wishes of the people, his dedicated service, wise counsel and guidance.

“Oharisi 111 is an epitome of love, justice, peace, unity and progress. His zest for improving the lots of humanity is distinct” he said.

Igbuya who was full of praises for Oharisi 111 for stimulating harmony and development in Delta State, Keeping Urhobo firmly on the road to development, uplifting the fortunes of Ughelli Kingdom, providing a soothing balm to the wounded in the kingdom, a ray of hope to the hopeless and strength to the weak described the monarch as an intelligent, straightforward, courageous, selfless, amiable and committed patriot.

Specifically, he eulogized His Royal Majesty for utilizing his boundless energy, robust intellect, uncommon courage and tenacity of purpose to motivate members of the traditional council and prominent leaders for the highest ideals of governance, unity and development in Ughelli land.

“Oharisi 111 is a man of impeccable character, a man of dignity, wisdom and compassion” he said.

“May the Good Lord, who has so blessed Delta State, grant you, members of the traditional council and all the people of Ughelli kingdom wisdom, strength and compassion in the coming years” Igbuya said.

“Please accept, Your Royal Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration as well as my best wishes for continued prosperity for the good people of Ughelli North.”

Meanwhile, Igbuya will add another feather to his cap as His Royal Majesty confers on him a chieftaincy title.

The ceremony, schedule for 10am on Thursday, April 27, 2017, will take place at the Palace of His Royal Majesty.