Sheriff Plots Pdp Membership Registration Update Ahead Of Convention

BEVERLY HILLS, April 22, (THEWILL) – The Ali-Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reportedly plotting a membership registration update of party members as it forges ahead with the planned national convention.

According to reports, Sheriff is also making plan to dump the peace pact facilitated by the Governor Seriake Dickson reconciliation committee and pull a fast one on the other faction led by Ahmed Makarfi.

According to sources, Sheriff and his team, at a meeting in Abuja attended by states chairmen, resolved to carry out a fresh registration of party members ahead of the planned national convention which is expected to usher in a new leadership for the troubled opposition party.

The move is part of the efforts of the faction to strengthen its hold on the structures of the party from the local government level to the national level as the crisis took a toll on party membership at the grassroots level.

Sources added that the issue of multiple defection of members also came up and was given serious attention with an agreement to open its doors to Nigerians to come in and take their party back.

The faction is also said to have decided to dump the peace deal worked out by the Dickson Committee to avoid being tied down by the peace moves and processes that had yielded no results insisting that there is nothing to reconcile again.

Although, the convention is tentatively scheduled for June, the Makarfi faction has continued to urge its supporters to work against it.