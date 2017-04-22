Failed Delta NUJ Election: Igbuya Tasks SEC On Credible Election, Development, Quackery, others

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya on Friday praised the State Executive Committee (SEC) comprising of chapel Chairmen and Secretaries of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State Council, for setting up a five man caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Council and conduct fresh elections within three months as stipulated in the NUJ Constitution.

In a statement in Asaba, Igbuya praised the distinguished members of the Fourth Estate for exhibiting responsibility and constituting a caretaker committee as provided by law to take over the administration and management of the Council, pending the election of new officers, urging the caretaker committee to conduct free, fair and credible election.

Igbuya, a lawmaker well known for his steadfast adherence to principles, deep sympathy for the downtrodden and great moral rectitude, urged members of the caretaker committee to identify factors responsible for the botched exercise and proffer solutions towards attaining a credible election based on international standards.

The presiding officer of the Delta State House of Assembly also urged journalists in the state to devote their energies in creative reporting and analyses.

“Our people must be informed, properly informed, so that they are not tossed to and fro by a few, who are actually chasing after their selfish interests. The times call for accuracy, objectivity and circumspection in reporting”.

He appealed to them to adhere to professional ethics that are in conformity with international standards, noting “Erase quackery from journalism profession”.

Noted for his open and honest style of governance, the representative of Sapele State Constituency in the House of Assembly called for cordial relations between government and the media.

He urged media practitioners to help the civil society to remain in a state of law and order.

“Governance and development are essentially processes of information, education and communication. Good governance cannot take place when there is ineffectual or insufficient communication. Lawmakers require information to identify, analyse and prioritize the needs of the constituencies they serve. The activities of the Sixth Assembly and programmes of Honourable Members have to be communicated in a manner which the people understand”, he added.