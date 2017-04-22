Obiano Condoles with Ayade, Cross Riverians on Calabar Tragedy

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has condoled with the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade and the good people of Cross River State over the tragic death of football fans who lost their lives at a soccer viewing centre when a high tension electric cable fell on the roof of the building housing the viewing centre in Calabar, on Thursday night.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow, Governor Obiano who spoke through James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, said the news of the tragedy came as a shock to him.

“There are certain things that paralyse me with shock. The news of many young people dying at the same time always leaves me in shock. This is one incident that will fill us all with a deep sense of loss for a very long time,” Governor Obiano observed.

Speaking further, the Governor expressed his deepest condolences to Governor Ayade and all Cross Riverians, saying; “My thoughts and prayers are with you in this dark hour when everything seems to dissolve into strands of questions that have no easy answers. Moments like this do not lend themselves to easy explanations. But they simply remind us of the ephemeral nature of life and the importance of living in peace and harmony with our neighbours and devoting more time to the service of God.”

Governor Obiano therefore urged families that lost loved ones in the tragedy to keep looking onto Jesus, the author and finisher of the faith of all believers, assuring them that grief may tarry for a night but joy comes in the morning.

The causalities of the Calabar tragedy were reported to have lost their lives while enjoying a quarter-final UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United of England and Anderlecht FC of Belgium at a viewing centre on Thursday night.