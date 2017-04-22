Osun NANS felicitates with new government appointees

The leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Joint Campus Committee, Osun Axis yesterday felicitated with the newly government appointees comprising special advisers, commissioners and local government administrators of Osun State.

Osun State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola had sent the list of special advisers and nominees for commissioners to the state house of assembly during the week.

The felicitation of NANS was contained in a press statement signed by NANS/JCC Chairman, Miftah Saheed Taiwo.

According to the statement, " Congratulations on your appointments, we have heard many glowing reports of your contribution from your various constituency.

"Osun State Government has taken a very wise decision in appointing you to such a high position. Certainly your willingness to volunteer your time and effort, as well as express your opinions has contributed to you being appointed for this positions.

"We are confident that your influence will continue to encourage the state Government of Osun to rigorously work on the economic stability of the state so as to ease the standard of living of people, particularly on salaries and emoluments of workers.

"We also strongly believe that you will continue to work for and project ideas which are aimed at improving students and youths programs, upgrading cities' library in Osun state particularly on Tertiary Education.

"Please, you represent us. We are also confident that your decision will continue to encourage our proud traditions of involvement in worthwhile political causes."