CP urges Miss Tourism, Queen of Osun to champion campaign against crime

By Nofisat Marindoti, Osogbo

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Fimihan Adeoye has urged the new Queen of Osun, Mrs Oluwakemi Hundeyin and the Miss Tourism Osun, Miss Adepeju Adegbite to champion campaigns against crime and encourage positive attitude among the youths of the state.

CP Adeoye said this when he received Oluwakemi and Adepeju in his office at the headquarters of the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police Force in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

CP Adeoye charged the young ladies to see themselves as mirror for other youths in the state and live courteously so that other youths would emulate them.

He commended the initiator of the project, Oluwaseun Tanimola popularly known as DJ Bassman for setting up the beauty pageant to engage the young ladies in the state positively.

The CP also lauded the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola for supporting the idea of Queen of Osun and Miss Tourism Osun as a way of diverting the attention of the youths in the state from criminality and keeping them busy in a productive way.

He advised the Queen Osun and Miss Tourism Osun to use their current position to discourage criminality among the youths and mobilise their peers to be good and patriotic citizens.

His words, “Please, don't limit your efforts to women alone. Kindly involve men too and help us keep them away from crime. I will like to advise you to be good ambassadors of your families, state and the nation.

“We are looking at you as models and you must live courteously and be the good role models that other young ones can emulate. Please do everything that you can do to divert the mind of youths in this state from crime and criminality so that this state would continue to be safe for all of us."