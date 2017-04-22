Suspended NIA boss 'admits' he received $289m on Jonathan's orders

The panel has directed Oke to submit documents to substantiate his claim, the report said, citing a top government source.

The suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke, has admitted that the agency received $289,202,382 approved by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Punch reports.

Oke, who was said to have opened up to the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo panel, said the money was released to NIA in February 2015.

The panel has directed Oke to submit documents to substantiate his claim, the report said, citing a top government source.

It was gathered that the NIA boss has already gathered the document showing that the transaction was approved by Jonathan through the embattled former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.

The transaction was known as an intervention fund for national security or special services with the aim of fighting insurgency during the six weeks period between February 14, when the Presidential/National Assembly elections were postponed and March 28, when the polls were held, the report said.

The EFCC, however, is said to be working on the theory that the money was meant for the 'business' of the 2015 general elections.

"The DG of the NIA has met with Vice-President Osinbajo and will submit documents pertaining to the transaction," a source told Punch.

"The DG admitted on record that the transaction was authorised by former President Jonathan and Col. Sambo Dasuki, and as such, was simply following orders from the commander-in-chief. He will submit memos and other documents as evidence."