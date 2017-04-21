Ex-england Defender, Ehiogu Dies From Cardiac Arrest

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, (THEWILL) – Tottenham's under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu, capped four times by England, has died at the age of 44, the Premier League club announced.

Tottenham disclosed in a statement issued on Friday that: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu”.

The former defender was being treated in hospital after collapsing at the club's training headquarters in north London on Thursday.

Ehiogu, who starred for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough during his playing career, has been on Tottenham's coaching staff since 2014.

According to Tottenham's head of coaching and player development John McDermott, “Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club.

“Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.”

“Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Training Centre yesterday (Thursday) before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of this morning,” the club's statement added.

Ehiogu made over 300 appearances in a nine-year stay with Villa, helping them win the League Cup in 1994 and 1996.

He joined Middlesbrough in 2000, spending seven years there and winning the League Cup again in 2004.

The coach had also played for West Bromwich Albion, Leeds, Glasgow Rangers and Sheffield United before retiring in 2009.