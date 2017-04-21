Police arraign artisan for abandoning work

The Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 58-year old artisan, Michael Adebola before an Osogbo Magistrate Court over alleged fraud.

Police Prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person fraudulently tricked and obtained the sum of N750,000 from one Bisi Ajayi but failed to completely fix the required aluminum product on a 3 bedroom flat.

He explained that the accused person stopped fixing the aluminum sometimes in February, 2017.

Abiodun added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 421 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In his plea, the accused person pleaded not guilty and his counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada prayed for his bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Olusola Aluko granted the accused person the bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 2nd of July,2017.