Ohaneze, Arewa Youth Pass Vote of Confidence in EFCC

The Ohaneze Youth Parliament and Arewa Youth Parliament on April 19, 2017 passed a vote of confidence in Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for the vigour he has brought to the operation of the anti-graft agency.

Okonkwo Patrick, Speaker of the Ohaneze Youth Parliament, who led a team to the Abuja headquarters of the EFCC, also presented a meritorious Certificate of Credence to the EFCC boss.

"The EFCC under the leadership of Ibrahim Magu has recorded tremendous achievements since he assumed office," he said.

While assuring Magu of the group's support, he said, "the fight against corruption is not just for Magu alone, it is for each and every one of us and we believe that this fight is to secure a positive future."

According to him, "Magu has brought transparency, hard work and accountability in the affairs of the Commission."

He further stressed that "we are going to reap the benefits of the efforts of the EFCC in ridding the country of corruption".

He said, "The EFCC has not only become a watchdog, it has become a biting dog.."

He also commended the Federal Government for the whistle blowing policy, noting that it is yielding positive results.

Magu, while appreciating the groups, stressed that the vote of confidence passed on him and the Commission, would further goad the EFCC to remain steadfast in the discharge of its mandate.

"I have always emphasized that we do not have the monopoly of knowledge to fight corruption as corruption is a crime against humanity as it affects everybody, so we need to effectively tackle corruption," he said.

He used the medium to call for more support from Nigerians, stressing that "we must all unite together against the evil called corruption as that is the only way we can ensure, at least the protection of the future of our children and our younger ones".

Magu emphasized that the EFCC remained committed to fighting corruption and ensuring a better Nigeria.

"Nobody will stop us from fighting corruption," he said.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head Media & Publicity

20 April, 2017