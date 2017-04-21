Ozoro Poly to be centre of excellence - Sinebe

The Delta State government has stated its resolve to make the state owned polytechnics especially the one in Ozoro as a centre of academic excellence and charged the new rector of the polytechnic, Prof Job Akpodiete to build on the legacies of the former rector, Dr Jacob Snapps Oboreh

This information was disclosed recently at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro by the Commissioner of Higher Education, Engineer Jude Sinebe at the send off ceremony of Oboreh.

Sinebe thanked God and former governor of the state Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan for the appointment of Oboreh as rector, adding that the landmark achievements of the former rector have placed a special burden on the current rector.

The commissioner charged Akpodiete :`We are watching you, implore you to study the deficiencies and improve on the performances of your predecessor. You have a well established learning environment and the choice is now yours to focus on the academics`.

He therefore charged the polytechnic staff, the host community and Isoko Development Union to support the new rector the way they supported the former rector.

In his own remarks, Akpodiete praised the efforts of his predecessor for giving solid infrastructures to the school, adding that he would focus on the academics and build on the successes of Oboreh.

Said Akpodiete : `My being here as rector at this period to all intents and purposes is to move this institution to the next level by the grace of god. In defining this next level, you will agree with me that general academic standard of the institution and discipline among staff and students will be given priority`.

The celebrant, Oboreh thanked the governing council, staff and students of the polytechnic for organising the send off for him, saying that he was overwhelmed with the show of love and appreciation.

He thanked God for the achievements recorded especially the opening of Campus II, the building of numerous lectures halls and learning facilities in the laboratories and libraries for students and staff.

He disclosed that he would continue to regard the institution as his second home and that the new rector should not hesitate to consult him if the need arises.

Various gifts were given to the former rector by the polytechnic community but the most symbolic was the mattress given to him by the students’ union government, perhaps passing the message that the former rector needed rest after five years of hard work