Ukah Enjoins Youths Not To Abandon Their Roots, Cultural Heritage

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has urged Nigerians, especially youths, not to forget or abandon their roots and cultural heritage stressing that it is the only way the incoming generations will continue to preserve culture as a society.

Mr. Ukah spoke with newsmen during the traditional marriage ceremony between Stefan Oma Nwandu-Vincent (a US Navy Lieutenant) of Elibujor Family, Asaba, Delta State, and Ogechi Onyiyechukwu Agim at Agim Family Compound, Umuduru-Ekwe, Isu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Commissioner said that marriage is a sacred institution ordained by God and charged the newly married couple to continue to imbibe love for one another and stick strictly to the bond between them, while wising them the best of luck in their matrimonial life.

Mr. Ukah stated that despite the fact that the couple are based in faraway USA, they should remember their roots as demanded by the culture and acceptable norms of the society.

An uncle of the bride who also spoke at the ceremony, Chief Donatus Ohiri Amaechi, expressed happiness over the colourful ceremony and advised young people to always indulge in long periods of courtship to enable them fully understand themselves, determine their compatibility, and commit their marriages to God for His guidance and protection.

The traditional marriage ceremony was attended by elders, friends, family members and well-wishers from Imo and Delta States.