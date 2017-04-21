Buhari appoints Abubakar Bello new NEXIM Bank MD
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Bello as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank.
Bolaji Adebiyi, His appointment was announced on Thursday by the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi.
The statement said the president had also approved the appointment of Dr Bala Bello and Mrs Stella Okotete as Executive Directors, Corporate Services and Business Development respectively.
The appointments were with immediate effect.
Until his appointment, the newly appointed managing director was an Executive Director in charge of North-East and North-West zones at Unity Bank.