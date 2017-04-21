If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Business & Finance | 21 April 2017 16:46 CET

Buhari appoints Abubakar Bello new NEXIM Bank MD

By The Rainbow

Click for Full Image Size

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abubakar Bello as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank.

Bolaji Adebiyi, His appointment was announced on Thursday by the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi.

The statement said the  president had also approved the appointment of Dr Bala Bello and Mrs Stella Okotete as Executive Directors, Corporate Services and Business Development respectively.

The appointments were with immediate effect.
Until his appointment, the newly appointed managing director was an Executive Director in charge of North-East and North-West zones at Unity Bank.

inflation is like a sun
By: professor

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists