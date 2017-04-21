Police Arraign Grandma, 4 Others For Burning Cocoa, Cashew Trees In Osun

Osun State police command yesterday arraigned a 60-year old woman, Adebayo Felicia along with four other men before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly setting ablaze some cocoa, cashew and palm trees.

The other accused persons include Oyeleye Oyetunde aged 45, Adisa Simon aged 50, Lawal Lateef aged 50 and Ganiyu Oyetola aged 50.

Police prosecutor, Mereti Wilson briefed the court that the five persons, sometimes in March, 2017 at Okinni area, entered the land of one chief Sunday Oyedeji in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Wilson said the accused persons not only set ablaze the trees which are valued N6,110,000 but also stole seven and half bags of cashew fruit valued N100,000.

He added that they also excavated tipper loads of sand valued N200,000 and threatened to kill the chief himself.

He also explained that the offences of the accused persons contravened sections 81, 82, 86(1)(2), 390(9), 443, 451 and 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against them.

The counsels holding brief for the accused persons, Barrister Adeyinka Dada, Barrister Moses Atobatele and Barrister Ayoola Babalola prayed the court for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal term.

Barrister Babalola especially pleaded for the first accused person, Oyeleye Oyetunde, saying he is an official of the Osun State Property Development Corporation and was not actually part of those who committed the crime.

Babalola explained that Oyetunde was only discharging his official duty at the scene of crime on the fateful day before he was arrested along with the other accused persons by the police.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Falilat Sodamade granted the first accused person bail on self recognition but asked him to submit a duplicate of his appointment letter to the court.

She also granted the remaining accused persons the sum of N200,000 with one surety each and adjourned the case till the 22nd of May, 2017.