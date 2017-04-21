Man Arraigned Over Alleged Burglary, Theft

The Osun State Police Command yesterday arraigned a 38-year old man, Taofeeq Olalere before a Magistrate court in Osogbo over alleged burglary and theft.

Police prosecutor, Ajayi Sunday told the court that the accused person allegedly broke into the office of one Adeniji Jones of Dee N2 Global ventures at Igbona, Osogbo sometimes in the year 2015 and stole the sum of N1,300,300 being property of Jones.

He added that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under sections 390(9), 414 and 516 of the Criminal Code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charge.

His counsel, Barrister Nahim Adekilekun also implored the court for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Falilat Sodamade in her judgment, granted the accused person the bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till the 25th of May, 2017.