Niger : Ministry of Health Nominates Speaker Champion of Contributory Health Scheme 

The Niger State Ministry of Health has nominated the Niger State Speaker and Chairman Northern Speakers Forum, Rt. Hon. Marafa Ahmed Guni as Champion for the implementation of Niger State Contributory Health Scheme.

In a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Makusidi Muhammad Muhammad, it reads "Ministry of Health on behalf of Niger State Government is working to strengthen healthcare financing systems in the state to provide quality healthcare services to Nigerlites and residents"

The letter added that, the healthcare financing technical Working Group (HCF/TWG) has since been constituted to drive the process. The technical working group was inaugurated on 6th March, 2017 and have commenced work disclosing that, to achieve the desired target universal coverage and get the keying into the schemes by Nigerlites and residents is was prompted nominating the Speaker as the SCHEME'S CHAMPION.

So far, the Ministry has nominated and presented letters to Mr. Governor’s Wife, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello as well as the Etsu Nupe, his Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar CFR, Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers as CHAMPIONS OF THE SCHEME.

Responding, the Speaker thanked the Ministry for finding him worthy of such a people-inclined scheme while reassuring the Ministry and Nigerlites at large of his unflinching resolve, support, readiness and passion towards actualizing the scheme for the benefit of Nigerlites, residents and Humanity at large.

He noted that, Health is a key component of every society’s life. This to Mr. Speaker therefore, underscores the pivotal place of a healthy society and people which is why "i feel very humbled and proud to be associated with a progressive initiative of this magnitude" the Speaker stressed.

"As a public officer, I have always considered healthcare services as the most paramount and impactful dividend of democracy to my constituents, because as long as there is life, then, the challenges of health problems are constant and that is what brought about the Marafa Healthcare Insurance Scheme which IN SHA ALLAH, I will continue to pump in my best to ensure it continue to thrive to serve my constituents" he said.

Marafa spoke further applauding the ethical cooperation by staff of the Ministry to the Commissioner, Dr. Mustapha Jibril while charging them not to relent because, the success of the Commissioner is the success of the Ministry and it workforce and so otherwise. "The cooperation you all are giving Dr. Jibril is what keeps him moving to deliver the trust vested on him by Mr. Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello through Almighty Allah's will. I also feel it played an important role in his emergence as the only Health Commissioner out of the whole Nigerian Health Commissioners to accompany the Hon. Minister for Health, Professor Isaac Adewole to the United States of America on an official assignment".