International Islamic Relief Organisation Donates Materials Worth N36million To Borno IDPs

The International Islamic Relief Organization from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and orphanage homes across 4 camps and 2 Orphanage Schools in Maiduguri.

While flagging off the distribution at the NYSC IDP Camp Maiduguri on Thursday the Acting Country Director of the Organization Sheik Adil Hussein Abdallah said a total of 3,000 IDPs will get blankets, while 4,500 IDPs will get food basket which contain cooking oil, spaghetti and rice.

He said “1,200 persons will be given blankets while 500 persons will benefit from food baskets in the NYSC camps. The gesture will also be extended to Dalori, Bakasi and Maimusari camps across the metropolis, in addition to 600 orphans from Future Prowess orphanage school will benefit from our scholarship scheme”.

Shiek Abdullah said the items should be distributed to the victims of Boko Haram insurgency irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations, stressing that the exercise will be a continuous one.

He said the organization procured the items at the cost of 360,000 Riyals which is equivalent to the sum of N36 million and called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, as the organization will in the next three days continue with the exercise.

Earlier, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai El-Kanemi who was represented by the District Head of Ngetra Alhaji Abba Anas thanked the organization for coming to the aid of the victims of the Boko Haram insurgency and urged them to extend the gesture to the local government areas, especially the most affected local government areas of Bama and Gwoza.