South Africa, A Top Travel Destination

When we talk of experiential and luxury travel, South Africa easily passes as a top destination not only at the continental but also global level. With an array of exotic adventurous offers, from family friendly activities and destinations to lush vineyards and diverse wildlife, SA is a country brimming with exciting travel escapades.

Due to its ecosystem assortment, South Africa receives increased interest from family vacationers especially for its numerous child-friendly facilities. The spectacular ambiance at the uShaka Marine Park for instance; or the children-favorite Gold Reef City in Johannesburg, have fun-filled activities that will leave both the youngsters and their guardians with an epic vacay. Also, you may decide to visit the animal parks such as the Kruger National Park, to have a blend with nature’s profusion. Whatever your idea of fun, South Africa gives it all and generously.

Couples, group of friends, or solo wanderers can enjoy a luxury walk on the splendid beaches, or a ride through Garden Route; saunter the magnificent escarpments of Blyde River Canyon, and marvel at the Cape’s majestic mountains towering over its sleepy villages and well aligned Winelands. The best way to crown it all is with a bottle of the country’s best wine from Stellenbosch to Franschhoek; plus, a taste of SA’s diverse cuisine and cultural heritage.

Business travelers are also not left behind South Africa’s dynamic travel trends. From local to international business meetings, festivals, and summits; this African state has the capacity of a top MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) destination with cutting-edge conference and hospitality facilities.

Indaba 2016



For instance, INDABA , Africa’s leading travel show that takes place in South Africa annually, is one of the numerous ‘must attend’ events/festivals for players in the tourism industry. This year, the event takes place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban from 16 to 18 May 2017. Bringing together travel, hospitality, and tourism

stakeholders from over 17 different African countries, INDABA 2017 aims at highlighting and promoting the kaleidoscope of products offered by various African destinations.