Delta Gov’t Signs N2 Billion Ultra Modern Trade Fair MoU With Developer, Complex To Be Read In 2 Years

L-R Secretary to Delta State Government, Hon Ovie Agas signing the MOU on-behalf of Delta State Government while Delta Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Peter Mrakpor (in white) and member representing Okpe Constituency at the State House

Delta State Government in its quest to set the stage for accelerated socioeconomic and commercial activities in the State, took another giant step on April 18 by signing a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the management of Fazsad Construction Company Ltd; for the re-construction and upgrade of the State Ultra Modern Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre located at Osubi Okpe.

The deal will cost the developers over N2 billion Naira because of the uniqueness of the trade fair, the various facilities and quality materials to be deployed for standard expected.

A statement by the Executive Assistant on Communication to the Governor of Delta State, Fred Oghenesivbe said the project when completed shall be one of best trade fair complex in sub-Sahara Africa with in-built exhibition and multi-purpose halls, toilets, large parking space, conference halls, banking hall, a standard hotel, well equipped health centre, police post, a post office, shops, anchor shops, cinema hall, offices, classy restaurants, entertainment spots, pavilions and other facilities.

Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony on behalf of the State Governor, Secretary to Delta State Government, Hon Ovie Agas said the gigantic trade fair project is a brain child of Okowa administration, consciously nurtured to turn Delta State to a commercial and prosperous economic hub, adding that when completed the complex will provide jobs for over two thousand young graduates, skilled and unskilled workers.

"We are today witnessing another positive step taken by the State Government to remodel our economy, redirect our focus on vital issues and people oriented projects that would boost job creation and place our state in national and global economic radar.

"You are aware that our amiable governor is in China attending the 1st Nigeria-China Governors Investment Forum and by the time his efforts starts yielding bountiful results we need a standard world class trade fair to exhibit our products, goods and services. Other states and corporate organisations will come to Delta to exhibit their products and services.

"This is why the trade fair project is dear to our hearts. I must thank the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Chief Mrs May Iyasere and her team for making this ceremony a huge success.

"The Managing Director of Fazsad Construction, Danlandi Gusau has been a wonderful partner, he took several positive steps from the designing stage to preliminary and final discusions to ensure that this agreement comes to lawful effect from this day forward."

On her part, Mrs May Iyesere disclosed that the public-private partnership as contained in the MOU is for Fazsad Construction to build and operate the Ultra Modern Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre for 20 years so as to recoup its investment and thereafter legally transfer the facility to Delta State Government.

She further asserted that the arrangement will enable the developers to run the trade fair complex professionally with their funds, thereby saving huge funds for government in terms of maintenance and other expenses associated with the day to day management of a gigantic trade fair complex.

The Commerce and Industry Commissioner commended the foresight and visionary leadership of the state governor, His Excellency Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa who painstakingly monitored every stage of the negotiations, viewed and criticized the project design to perfection before giving final node for the signing of MOU with the developers.

Mrs Iyasere appealed to the member representing Okpe constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Honourable Sheriff Oborivwori and Osubi Okpe Council Chairman, Prince Godwin Ejinyere to educate their people on the gains of the trade fair complex and to also assist in ensuring peace and security between the host communities and the developers.

Managing Director of Fazsad Construction, Dalandi Gusau hinted that his company has earmarked over N2 billion for the project, from commencement to completion, and that at the end of it all Deltans will be proud to own one of the best Ultra Modern Trade Fair and Exhibition Centre in sub-sahara Africa. It will take two years from now to complete the construction of the trade fair complex.

Secretary to Delta State Government, Hon Ovie Agas signed the MOU on behalf of government and witnessed by Hon sheriff Oborivwori of DTHA and Osubi Okpe LGA Chairman, Prince Godwin Ejinyere.

Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon Peter Mrakpor and other top government officials attended the ceremony.

The trade fair deal will yield substantial revenue and provide jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers thereby deconjesting the labour market in the state.