Police Arraign Men For Destroying Building's Roof, Toilets

Osun State police command has arraigned three men before an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly destroying the roof and toilets of a ten rooms building.

The three accused persons include Abiola Kehinde aged 45, Ayanda Abiodun aged 35 and Michael Sunday aged 45.

Police prosecutor, Mereti Wilson briefed the court that the trio allegedly stormed the house of one Doctor Niyi Adebisi on the 11th of April, 2017 around Aduke-mate compound in Osogbo and destroyed the roof and toilets of the building.

He said that the trio also threatened to kill one Garfar Adebisi and that the property destroyed are valued N2,700,000.

Wilson added that the offences of the trio contravened sections 86(1), 451(6)(i) and section 516 of the Criminal code cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

In their plea, the accused persons pleaded not guilty of the charges levelled against them.

Their counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada while praying the court for the bail of the accused persons, promised that they have reliable sureties and won't jump bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Falilat Sodamade granted the accused persons the bail of N200,000 with one surety each and adjourned the case till May 22,2017.