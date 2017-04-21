El-rufai Smiles With Tinubu In Daylight But Stings Him At Night – Shehu Sani

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, (THEWILL) – The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani has berated his state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, for making derogatory remarks on a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the memo written by the Governor.

Sani said, in a statement issued on Wednesday , that the comment attributed to El-Rufai was a clear case of ingratitude to Tinubu whose

contribution to the victory of the APC in the 2015 general elections is unparalleled.

Noting that the former Lagos governor has made immense contribution to the growth of democratic rule in the country, he pointed out that but for Tinubu, APC’s victory over the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would have remained a mere dream.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, who accused El-Rufai of smiling with Tinubu in broad daylight yet stinging him at night, demanded that the former should issue a public apology to the latter.

Part of the statement reads, “The memo written by Kaduna Governor which tends to belittle the contribution of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the South-West is sad and unfortunate. It is perfidious and the height of ingratitude.

“We must accept the stark truth that without Bola Tinubu and the principled position of the South-West, dislodging Goodluck Jonathan and the then ruling PDP could have still remain a pipe dream, a hollow hope or a political mirage. El-Rufai defecates on a broom that is supposed to clean the littered floor of the nation.

“President Buhari is the heart of APC and Asiwaju is the lungs. Tinubu's contribution to the success of the party is unequalled. El-Rufai smiles with Tinubu on broad daylight and stings him at night. He hugs Tinubu with a chest of hooks and shakes him with toxic palms.

“El-Rufai should publicly apologise to Tinubu and the South-West .To insult a man publicly and apologise to him privately is to eat your cake and have it. Those heavily drinking from the liquor of power should know that they will later or lately have to drive back home.”