Play Snooker and Win N350 000 at the King of the Pool Table Tournament

Wouldn’t it feel great to make some money off what you love doing for fun? This is the story of ‘King of the Pool Table Tournament’ powered by House of Freeda. This is a tournament where you can play snooker and still get the opportunity of winning N350 000, N150 000 and other consolation prizes.

The tournament is set to draw lots of gamers from across the city, with only N5000 as registration fee, the winner will go home with N350 000 and it is open to everyone who loves to play.

House of Freeda is a family friendly shopping destination mall, offering a collection of specialty stores to satisfy all kinds of shoppers. It has set up the King of the Pool table tournament to bring attention to the game and encourage lovers of games of snooker who visit their malls.

The King of the Pool Table tournament holds at House of Freeda, MCC road, opposite Graceland Hospital, Owerri, Imo State. Entry forms for this tournament are available on www.houseofreeda.com at N5000.

The tournament is powered by House of Freeda Gamezone. Reach out for more enquiries: 08188833009, 08173931672