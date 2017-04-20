7 False Battery Myths Busted, Number 2 Applies To Everyone

A Battery is the life wire of any phone. Without it, your mobile device will never function. Due to the importance of a battery, there are some misconceptions or rather myths that you may have about batteries that are not true. It's probably time to abandon these myths.

Well, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 7 of these myths.

Off-brand chargers will damage your battery

The truth is you can use any charger to boost your battery and it will not damage your device. The only thing is that it will be very slow and take longer to charge.

Don't use your phone while it is charging

The majority of us have heard about this. You must not surf or use your phone while charging because it may weaken the battery. The only time your phone is not working is when you shut it down. But as far as it is on, it will need the battery to function. Hence, there is nothing wrong with using your phone while charging.

Turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will extend your battery

The only time Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or GPS drain your battery is when they are not in use. So, do not worry about leaving it on.

You should always charge your new smartphone to full before first using it

Ha…ha...Ha…This is another one. Your new phone doesn’t need to charge 100% before use. According to research, smartphone batteries perform better when it is between 40% and 80%. And since most phones are half-charged, you can use it without charging. Take note that new smartphone comes with a 40% battery charge.

Surfing the internet can run down the battery quickly

Surfing or browsing the internet does not drain your battery. This is because browsers like opera mini and chrome are not very heavy in terms of graphics to drain your battery. The only thing your browsing can affect is your data. Although in some cases, if you watch videos online, it may affect your battery.

Task managers help prolong your battery life

You have a task manager on your phone to help you manage your apps. It shows you all the apps that are running and the one using the most battery. Despite these, task managers and third party apps don’t affect your battery.

Overcharging your phone will kill the battery

When your smartphone is 100%, it automatically stops charging. That is why it is called a smartphone. They are smart.