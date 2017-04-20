If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 20 April 2017 10:25 CET

Aero Passengers escape death as Lagos-bound flight catches fire mid-air (VIDEO)

By pulse

Click for Full Image Size

A passenger aboard the flight, which took off from Port Harcourt and bound for Lagos, said the plane started smoking barely 20 minutes after departure.

A domestic passenger plane allegedly belonging to Aero Contractors reportedly burst into flames shortly after take off on Tuesday, April 18.

A Nigerian Twitter user, @puffypearl, who said she was on board, narrated how the incident happened.

She said the flight, which took off from Port Harcourt and bound for Lagos, started smoking barely 20 minutes after departure.

According to her, one of the blades sparked and the entire plane was filled with smoke, choking panicking passengers.

She posted a video showing smoke slowly flooding the passengers area, with many of the terrified passengers praying fervently.


The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.
By: William Shakespeare

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists